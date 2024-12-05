Local NewsNews

MPs to go on recess from Friday

By Muraya Kamunde
National Assembly Speaker Moses Wetang'ula

The National Assembly is set to go on a long recess starting tomorrow (Friday), December 6th  until Monday, February 10th 2025.

National Assembly Speaker Moses Wetangula through a Communication from the Chair said theMembers of Parliament (MPs) will take a long recess from Friday, 6th December, 2024 to Monday, 10th February, 2025 in accordance with the approved calendar of the Third Session.

“This sitting will therefore mark the conclusion of the regular sittings of the Third Session of the 13th Parliament. A beginning of a well deserved break,” said Speaker Wetangula.

He also directed the various Parliamentary House Committees to suspended sittings from tomorrow Friday, 6th December 2024.

“In line with the approved calendar of the regular sittings, Committees ought to suspend sittings from 16th December. 2024 until 26th January 2025. However, I wish to direct an early suspension of committee sittings effective tomorrow Friday, 6th December 2024,” he said.

He noted that during the Third Session the House has transacted various business including critical Bills, Treaties, Inquiries and approvals for appointment.

