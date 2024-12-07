MPs shocked by dire living conditions in terror-hit Boni Forest

Members of Parliament on a fact-finding tour of the terror-hit Boni Forest and its environs came face-to-face with the distressful conditions residents are enduring.

The chairman of the Administration and Internal Security Committee, Gabriel Tongoyo, and his Cohesion and Equal Opportunities counterpart, Adan Yusuf Haji, are leading the MPs on the second day of the tour in the volatile Lamu region.

Members of the two National Assembly Committees encountered disheartening experiences from residents of Kiangwe village, Basuba ward in Lamu East constituency, where the harsh living conditions were evident.

The MPs were equally shocked by the state of the Kiangwe Special Police Patrol Base, where officers are grappling with deplorable living conditions.

According to the Officer-in-Charge, Gabriel Mwamburi, the 40 officers at the camp face an acute shortage of water, forcing them to walk about five kilometres to fetch the commodity.

The camp also lacks essential facilities such as modern toilets, bathrooms, and electricity.

After disembarking from their boats, the MPs were forced to board unroadworthy police vehicles, which the officers use to move around the region.

The officers expressed frustrations over prolonged stays at the camp, with some serving for over six years without transfers, describing it as punishment.

They also raised concerns over delayed and insufficient allowances for special duties, which has caused financial strain.

The legislators also visited Kiangwe Primary School, which is undergoing a facelift through a partnership between Lamu East MP Ruweida Mohamed and the Kenya Defense Forces (KDF).

The MPs were shocked to learn that the entire Basuba ward lacks a national examination centre as there is no secondary school, and Kiangwe Primary accommodates learners only up to Class Four.

Ruweida informed the Committees of her plans to transform the school into a boarding facility and expand classrooms to accommodate more pupils under the new education system.

She cited the high cost of construction materials and contractors’ reluctance as the main reasons for the delays in completing new structures.

During a public meeting at Kiangwe Shopping Centre, residents raised concerns over insecurity, lack of water, poor road networks, and youth unemployment.

They also urged the MPs to push for the removal of stringent conditions for acquiring national IDs and the issuance of land title deeds.

Later, Monicah Muthoni Marubu (Lamu County MP) donated foodstuffs, solar lights, cooking utensils, and blankets to the residents.

At another meeting held in Shanga Ishakani Centre, similar grievances were discussed, with residents emphasizing their struggles amid insecurity and economic hardships.

Tongoyo assured the residents that their concerns would be included in a report to be tabled in the National Assembly for action.

“I want to assure residents that all the information given to the Committees will be included in our report and presented in Parliament for intervention,” said the Narok West MP.

Haji emphasized the seriousness of the visit, noting that the Speaker of the National Assembly had directed the Committees to address grievances raised by Marubu.

“Your issues were tabled in Parliament, and that is why we are here to listen to you,” said the Mandera MP.

Rasso Dido (Saku MP) expressed his shock at the level of suffering in the region, noting that it exceeded what he had witnessed in Marsabit, a known hardship area.

“I thought Marsabit was the worst, but my visit to Lamu has shown me that you are facing even greater challenges,” he said.

The MPs concluded their tour by pledging to push the government to address the critical issues raised by the residents and security officers.