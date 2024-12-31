Mpox Surge: Health Ministry warns of rapid spread

The Ministry of Health is cautioning Kenyans over a fresh wave of Mpox infections across the country that is spreading at an alarming rate.

Public Health and Professional Standards Principal Secretary (PS) Mary Muthoni, says the country is now at a higher risk of its citizens contracting the disease more than ever as 12 counties are put on the high risk radar.

Speaking in Kisumu Tuesday afternoon while on a tour of the region to assess its preparedness in dealing with the problem, PS Muthoni said there is need for enhanced vigilance at the country’s borders and key towns.

“We are at a higher risk than ever before,” PS Muthoni stated. “We need an enhanced vigilance system at our borders and in key towns to monitor and prevent further spread.”

According to the Ministry of Health (MoH), the country has recorded 31 Mpox infections. While 28 individuals have recovered and one death has been reported, two patients remain hospitalized.

Despite the high recovery rate, health officials remain concerned about the potential for the virus to mutate and present in varying forms.

The 12 counties currently under high alert are Nakuru, Mombasa, Nairobi, Bungoma, Taita Taveta, Kajiado, Busia, Makueni, Kericho, Kilifi, Kiambu, and Uasin Gichu.

The MoH also expressed concern regarding the role of sexual transmission in the spread of Mpox, urging caution and responsible behavior. The virus, which has previously impacted West African nations, can be transmitted through close contact, including sexual contact.

PS Muthoni confirmed ongoing contact tracing efforts in authorized laboratories to contain the outbreak.

In addition to addressing the Mpox situation, PS Muthoni reiterated the government’s commitment to ensuring timely payment for all medical service providers, from community health promoters to doctors, by midnight today.

She also encouraged continuous registration for the Social Health Authority, highlighting its crucial role in providing quality and affordable healthcare services to all Kenyans.

Story by Simon Achola