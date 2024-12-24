MP Wanyonyi offers Christmas to over 300 elderly women in Westlands in honour of late mother

In the spirit of the festive season, Westlands MP Tim Wanyonyi hosted a memorable Christmas celebration for about 300 elderly residents from the constituency.

The event, held at Parklands Arya Secondary School, brought together senior citizens from the five wards of Parklands, Karura, Kangemi, Mt. View, and Kitisuru.

While the event was marked by joy and festivities, it was also an occasion for reflection and remembrance as the MP honored the memory of his late mother, Mama Anne Nanyama Wetang’ula, who passed away a day earlier after a prolonged illness.

The MP shared a meal with the guests, joined them for a lively dance session, and cracked jokes that kept spirits high throughout the day.

Each attendee received a Christmas hamper containing an assortment of foodstuffs to ensure they could celebrate the season with joy and dignity.

In his remarks, Hon. Tim Wanyonyi expressed his commitment to caring for the elderly, emphasizing the importance of honoring those who have shaped the community.

“This is an important time to remember the people who have taken care of us over the years,” he said.

“You may no longer have the strength to fend for yourself during Christmas, which is why I invited you here to receive this Christmas package. As your neighbor cooks something nice, you too can celebrate this season with dignity.”

The MP also highlighted the significance of Christmas as a time for reflection and unity. “Christmas is a time for society and families to come together, reflect, and celebrate as we welcome Christ who was born at this time.”

Tim Wanyonyi used the occasion to discuss broader issues affecting the community and the nation. He urged the elderly to pray for the country, acknowledging the challenges faced by the youth and pledging to work towards creating a thriving economy that generates jobs.

He also emphasized the need for leaders to prioritize service delivery and accountability. “In every election, we vote for six people, but accountability is often demanded only from me as your MP. I urge you to hold all elected leaders accountable for their service,” he remarked.

The MP reassured the elderly of his continued support, revealing plans to enroll them in the Social Health Insurance program to address their healthcare needs.

Tim Wanyonyi also announced his intention to vie for the Nairobi gubernatorial seat in 2027, signaling his ambition to extend his leadership beyond Westlands.

He criticized the current county leadership for a lack of development and poor management, vowing to bring effective leadership and progress to Nairobi.

“When time comes, send those who have failed home and let those who know how to work take over. I know how to work,” he said, to enthusiastic applause from the audience.

The MP urged the elderly to remain cautious during the festive season to avoid falling victim to criminal activities. He also called on leaders to steer clear of tribalism and to embrace positive criticism for the betterment of the country.

Meanwhile the committee in charge of burial arrangements for Mama Anne Nanyama Wetang’ula says all is set to ensure a befitting send for the Westland mp’s mother who is also the mother to the national assembly speaker Moses Wetangula.

An interdenominational mass will be held on 26/12/2024.

The 94 year old Mama Anne Nanyama Wetang’ula died on the 20th of December 2024 and will be interred on the 3rd of January 2025 at Mukweya village Nalondo location Bungoma County.