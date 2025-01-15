MP Osoro tells Muturi to resign or face impeachment

By Giverson Maina

National Assembly Chief Whip, Silvanus Osoro now wants Public Service Cabinet Secretary Justin Muturi to tender an apology or face impeachment for linking the Government to abductions.

This comes after CS Muturi Tuesday recorded a statement with the Directorate of Criminal Investigations at the Kilimani police station over last year’s abduction and release of his son.

Muturi detailed the events surrounding his son’s abduction, revealing that he had made numerous calls to senior Government officials at the time, only to receive no response.

He, further, explained that it was only through the intervention of a top government official that his son was ultimately released..

MP Osoro, who spoke in South Mugirango accused Muturi of undermining the Government, threatening to rally for his removal by way of impeachment.

However, a section of leaders allied to former Deputy President Rigathi Gachagua urged Muturi to resign and join the opposition, claiming his remarks highlight discord within President William Ruto’s administration.

This as a section of opinion leaders from Embu led Kenya National Chamber of Commerce and Industry Branch Chair Mugo Mate, came to the defence of Muturi saying his concerns are valid.

Meanwhile, Machakos County MP Joyce Kamene has called for the release of the missing Mlolongo four including Steve Mbisi.