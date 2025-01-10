MP Koech calls for due diligence in envoy nominations

The National Assembly Committee on Defence, Intelligence, and Foreign Relations, chaired by Nelson Koech (Belgut) has called on the Head of Public Service Commission and the Ministry of Foreign Affairs to conduct due diligence when selecting individuals for nomination as envoys.

This recommendation follows former ICT Cabinet Secretary (CS) Dr Margaret Nyambura Ndung’u who has declined her nomination as Kenya’s High Commissioner to Ghana citing personal and compelling family matters.

“The Ministry of Foreign Affairs and the Head of Public Service should be more cautious and intentional in selecting nominees. Many Kenyans are deserving of these appointments and the relevant nominating authorities should do their due diligence,” stated MP Koech.

During the ongoing vetting exercise for envoys, the Committee noted that Dr. Ndungu was the second nominee to decline to be posted to Ghana as the country’s High Commissioner after former West Mugirango MP Victor Kemosi in April 2024.

In a letter read by the Committee Chair, Hon. Nelson Koech “I would like to give my appreciation for the invitation to appear before the Departmental Committee on Defence Intelligent and Foreign Relations on January 10, 2025, at the Parliament building in Nairobi.”

“Pursuant to Section 16 of the Public Appointment, Parliamentary Approval Act 3 of 2011 I wish to inform you that I will not appear before the said committee at the time and venue specified for the approval hearing.”

Dr. Ndung’u added, “This has been occasioned by personal and compelling family matters which after taking into consideration will not allow me to take up the position of High Commissioner to Ghana as nominated by President William Ruto on November 19, 2024.”

The Committee vetted three nominees; Dr. Andrew Karanja, Ababu Namwamba and Mr. Noor Gabow.