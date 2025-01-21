Morocco ready for the 2025 AFCON draw set for 27th January

The draw for the 35th edition of the Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON) will take place in Rabat, Morocco, on January 27, 2025.

The draw will reveal the matchups for the 24 participating teams, generating immense excitement as the tournament approaches in December 2025 and January 2026.

The 24 teams will be placed into six pools each containing four sides.

Top two teams in each group and the four best third-placed sides advance to the round of 16.

The Confederation of African Football (CAF) has announced that this draw will not only determine each team’s opponents but will also highlight Morocco’s exceptional sporting infrastructure.

The country boasts modern stadiums, state-of-the-art training facilities, and top-notch hospitality complexes, making it an ideal host for this prestigious competition.

Morocco will be staging the 35th edition of AFCON finals for a 2nd time after the 1988 edition.

24 teams which have qualified for the tournament are as follows in alphabetically :

1.Algeria (21st appearance, best result champions in 1990, 2019)

2.Angola (10th appearance, best result quarter-finalists in 2008, 2010, 2023)

3.Benin (5th appearance, best result quarter-finalists in 2019)

4.Botswana (2nd appearance, best result group stages in 2012)

5.Burkina Faso (14th appearance, best result runners-up in 2013)

6.Cameroon (22nd appearance,best result champions in 1984, 1988, 2000, 2002, 2017)

7.Comoros (2nd appearance, best result round of 16 in 2021)

8.Cote d’Ivoire (26th appearance,best result champions in 1992, 2015, 2023)

9.Democratic Republic of Congo (21st appearance, best result champions in 1968, 1974)

10.Egypt (27th appearance, best result champions in 1957, 1959, 1986, 1998, 2006, 2008, 2010)

11.Equatorial Guinea (5th appearance, best result fourth place in 2015)

12.Gabon (9th appearance, best result quarter-finalists in 1996, 2012)

13.Mali (14th appearance, best result runners-up in 1972)

14.Morocco (20th appearances, best result champions in 1976)

15.Mozambique (6th appearance, best result group stages in 1986, 1996, 1998, 2010, 2023)

16.Nigeria (21st appearance, best result champions in 1980, 1994, 2013)

17.Senegal (18th appearance, best result champions in 2021)

18.South Africa (12th appearance, best result champions in 1996)

19.Sudan (10th appearance, best result champions in 1970)

20.Tanzania (4th appearance, best result group stage in 1980, 2019, 2023)

21.Tunisia (22nd appearance, best result champions in 2004)

22.Uganda (8th appearance, best result runners-up in 1978)

23.Zambia (19th appearance, best result champions in 2012)

24.Zimbabwe (6th appearance, best result group stage in 2004, 2006, 2017, 2019, 2021)

Six stadiums spread across six cities are earmarked for the continental showpiece namely

1.Mohammed V Stadium, Casablanca

2.Moulay Abdellah Stadium, Rabat

3.Ibn Batouta Stadium, Tangier

4.Adrar Stadium, Agadir

5.Marrakech Stadium, Marrakech

6.Fez Stadium, Fez