Moana 2 breaks Box Office record set by Frozen 2

After a lukewarm reception by critics, the sequel to Disney film, Moana, has set a new record at the Box Office.

The record was previously set by Frozen 2 in 2019 at $125M (KSh. 16.2B) according to Box Office Mojo.

This year, Moana 2 brought in $221 Million (KSh. 28.6B) in ticket sales in the US during the thanksgiving 5-day holiday with a record $386M (KSh. 50B) worldwide according to studio estimates.

Moana is the story of an adventurous Polynesian girl who sets sail on a mission to save her people.

Moana 2 reunites its titular star, voiced by Auli’i Cravalho, and Dwayne Johnson’s demigod Maui, on a new voyage to save other islanders oppressed by the evil god Nalo.

They are joined by a crew of “unlikely seafarers”, as Disney put it – namely the wide-eyed Moni (Hualālai Chung), brat Loto (Rose Matafeo) and grumpy farmer Kele (David Fane).

Moana 2 is still showing in cinemas across the country.