EntertainmentLifestyle

Moana 2 breaks Box Office record set by Frozen 2

KBC Digital
By KBC Digital
1 Min Read

After a lukewarm reception by critics, the sequel to Disney film, Moana, has set a new record at the Box Office.

The record was previously set by Frozen 2 in 2019 at $125M (KSh. 16.2B) according to Box Office Mojo.

This year, Moana 2 brought in $221 Million (KSh. 28.6B) in ticket sales in the US during the thanksgiving 5-day holiday with a record $386M (KSh. 50B) worldwide according to studio estimates.

Moana is the story of an adventurous Polynesian girl who sets sail on a mission to save her people.

- Advertisement -
Ad imageAd image

Moana 2 reunites its titular star, voiced by Auli’i Cravalho, and Dwayne Johnson’s demigod Maui, on a new voyage to save other islanders oppressed by the evil god Nalo.

You Might Also Like

“Kuna Kuna” hit-Maker Vic West inks deal with UMG EA
Toni Kamau talks Sundance win, producing African films
Selena Gomez hints at retirement from music
Drink brand Tanqueray renews Nairobi Polo Club partnership

They are joined by a crew of “unlikely seafarers”, as Disney put it – namely the wide-eyed Moni (Hualālai Chung), brat Loto (Rose Matafeo) and grumpy farmer Kele (David Fane).

Moana 2 is still showing in cinemas across the country.

Share This Article
Previous Article Gov’t launches water projects in North Rift to curb cattle rustling, foster peace
Next Article Mudavadi, Soipan urge Kenyans to denounce actions that threaten nation’s peace