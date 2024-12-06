EntertainmentLifestyle

‘Mo-Faya’ releases trailer ahead of Netflix release

Nzula Nzyoka
By Nzula Nzyoka
The Kenyan series is due to premiere on December 20.

Multan Productions, the company behind Kenyan drama ‘Mo-Faya’ has released the trailer to the series ahead of its Netflix premiere.

Created and directed by Reuben Odanga, the seven-part series, described as “a drama with a touch of telenovela”, unfolds predominantly in Nairobi, with rarely seen glimpses of Western Kenya.

‘Mo-Faya’ follows Zawadie, who, after discovering shocking truths about her family, sets out to build a new life with her boyfriend, Brian—unaware that his dangerous double life will pull her into a world of secrets and crime.

The series features a predominantly young cast of Lorna Lemi (Nairobby), Brahim Ouma (Pepeta), and newcomers Tobit Tom and Mathew Ngugi.

The supporting cast includes Alex Mwakideu (Nafsi), Blessing Lung’aho (Country Queen), Basil Mungai (Kina), Tessy Njine (Selina) and media personality Cate Rira.

Notably, Odanga is known for directing and producing the long-running, Kalasha-winning telenovela ‘Selina’, which captivated audiences over five seasons before ending in 2022.

‘Mo-Faya’ marks his first series on Netflix, following the premiere of his debut feature film, ‘Nafsi’.

 

