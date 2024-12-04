MKU hosts vibrant digital career fair

Mount Kenya Mount Kenya University (MKU) successfully hosted an engaging Digital Career Fair on its virtual platform. The event brought together students, graduates, professionals, and global experts to explore diverse career pathways.

The fair, which featured a series of keynote speeches, workshops, and panel discussions, underscored MKU’s commitment to empowering youth with knowledge and opportunities for global success.

The fair kicked off with opening remarks by Caroline Mwangi, who is the CEO and co-founder of the AG-Career Hub based in Germany, setting an enthusiastic tone for the day.

Dr. Martin Kimemia Gathiru, Vice-Chancellor of Mount Kigali University in Rwanda, delivered the keynote speech, emphasizing the importance of leveraging digital platforms to connect with global opportunities.

Ambassadorial Insights

Her Excellency Stella Mokaya Orina, Kenya’s Ambassador to Germany, Poland, and the Czech Republic, provided an enlightening session titled “Gateway to Germany: Opportunities and Requirements.”

She detailed the pathways for Kenyan professionals to access education and work opportunities in Germany, setting the stage for a day of learning and inspiration.

Participants benefited from a range of expert presentations that included Vocational Training in Healthcare in Germany, where Prof. Dr Christian Lebrenz (University of Applied Sciences, Koblenz) highlighted healthcare training opportunities and requirements. Presenting on Master’s Degree Courses and Career Perspectives, Dr Ing Jörg Franke (Technische Hochschule Nürnberg) shared insights into opportunities and requirements for postgraduate studies in Germany.

Lutho Kote (Fintiba GmbH) explained visa processes and financial requirements – including the opportunity card and blocked accounts needed for Kenyans seeking to study or work in Germany.

On how to work successfully remotely in IT – Alexander Ritter (netspice GmbH) explored global remote IT job opportunities while Martin, a funding specialist, provided crucial details on scholarship applications and deadlines.

For nurses, doctors and other medical careers, Patrick Czarnynoga (Barmer GmbH) explained the intricacies of Germany’s healthcare framework.

Participants engaged in hands-on workshops covering a range of topics, including optimizing LinkedIn profiles, exploring careers in tech, finance, and law, and navigating Germany’s vocational training landscape. Niche areas such as taxation, international law, IT tools, and specialized vocational training for migrants in Germany were also discussed.

Expert facilitators included Dr. Juliet Shali Shambi (on SAP SuccessFactors), Gaby Wasensteiner (LinkedIn), and Hillary Bett (KWS Group), among others.

The Digital Career Fair provided a unique platform for Kenyan students and professionals to connect with international experts and explore global opportunities in education, healthcare, technology, law, among others. With interactive sessions and live question and answer opportunities, the event ensured participants left with actionable insights to advance their careers.

The event was held as MKU continues to lead the way in providing transformative career development programs, preparing the next generation of global professionals.

Meanwhile, more than 7,000 graduands are expected to graduate in a ceremony presided over by the university Chancellor, Prof John Struthers and guest speaker, Amb Eunice Kigenyi, Deputy High commissioner, Uganda High Commission in Nairobi, Kenya. The fete, scheduled for Friday December 6th, is themed “Internationalization of University Education towards Development of a Competitive Global Workforce.”

The fete is being held as reports indicate MKU has been graded among the Top Three institutions in the Times Higher Education Sub-Saharan Africa University Ranking. The institution has been categorised position three out of 15 Kenyan ranked universities that met the requirements to be considered in the ranking, emerging top among the academic giants. Times Higher Education Sub-Saharan ranking featured 129 universities from 22 countries in the region.