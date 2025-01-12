Ministry steps up efforts to streamline mining in Taita Taveta

The Ministry of Mining, Blue Economy and Maritime Affairs held its first extensive consultative meeting of 2025 on Friday at the Voi Gemstone Centre with miners and industry stakeholders, dealers, and traders dealing with gemstones from Taita Taveta County.

The meeting aimed to address longstanding challenges in the mining sector and enhance the county’s contribution to the economy.

Principal Secretary (PS) for the State Department for Mining, Elijah Mwangi, emphasized the government’s commitment to ensuring that Taita Taveta’s vast mineral resources, particularly gemstones, benefit residents, miners, dealers, and the country at large.

He stated that the meeting was part of ongoing efforts to find lasting solutions to issues affecting the mining industry in the region.

“The government has consistently worked toward the optimal exploitation of minerals to ensure that they benefit the local community,” said the PS.

He revealed that a survey conducted last year on the gemstone value chain highlighted opportunities to increase the center’s utility and maximize its impact.

The PS acknowledged that the Voi Gemstone Value Addition Centre, commissioned by President William Ruto in 2023, has not been fully utilized due to challenges such leadership and underutilized spaces. He pledged to address these issues through continuous stakeholder engagement and enhanced operational strategies.

“The center has great potential to transform the gemstone industry. However, leadership challenges and operational inefficiencies have hindered its full utilization. We are keen to resolve these issues to ensure that the center achieves its intended purpose,” he said.

Mwangi directed the facility manager to consult with public works officers to assess the center’s facilities and set reasonable rent rates to encourage gemstone dealers to occupy and fully utilize the available spaces.

He also announced a 30-day deadline to conduct elections for inclusive leadership at the gemstone center, ensuring representation of all stakeholders, including miners, dealers, and operators from outside the county.

“Today, one of the messages I am bringing is that within the next 30 days, we need leadership for this center. The leadership will not come from Nairobi or our office. It is us who are in this business who shall give us the leadership,” the PS stated.

To facilitate growth in the sector, the State Department has deployed geologists, mining engineers, and explosives inspectors in the county to assist artisanal miners in engaging in safe and productive mining.

On capacity, the PS noted that the county now has five mining inspectors, up from three, to improve service delivery.

“As far as we are concerned, it doesn’t matter whether you are in Voi or Wundanyi, provided you are working for the Ministry of Mining. We are committed to enhancing our human resource capacity to serve miners better and meet their needs,” he said.

The PS also addressed artisanal mining, a critical component of Taita Taveta’s economy, noting that the Ministry is developing strategies to formalize and upgrade artisanal miners’ operations. He cited the formation of 12 cooperative societies as a step toward supporting artisanal miners and improving their access to resources.

“From the records that we have, there are 12 artisanal cooperative societies, and I understand the majority of them were formed because we are in the process of allowing artisanal Miners to mine in parks,” Mwangi said.

Regarding strategic minerals and licensing, Mwangi assured stakeholders of the Ministry’s commitment to clearing pending applications and ensuring fair issuance of mineral rights under the Mining Act. He called for collaborative efforts to streamline the industry and ensure compliance with regulations.

He also highlighted plans to integrate the Voi Gemstone Centre into the tourism circuit in collaboration with the Ministry of Tourism, aiming to position the county as a gemstone and tourism hub.

Director of Mining Gregory Kituku emphasized the government’s focus on regulation and value addition to ensure that local communities benefit from gemstone mining. He highlighted the importance of using the gemstone value addition center, adding that it is equipped with testing facilities and experts to prevent broker exploitation, ensure accountability, and ensure fair pricing.

Kituku stated that the government has not denied export permits for legally mined gemstones, including Tsavorite. He emphasized the importance of performance-based licensing, which requires applicants to demonstrate compliance with royalty payments, traceability, and exploration results.

“As a government, we have a responsibility to protect you. We have the responsibility to protect those carrying out this form of mining and, by extension, the people of Kenya,” he stated.

The director revealed that stricter controls on Tsavorite have led to a notable increase in royalty collections, ensuring revenues benefit local communities and the government. He also urged miners and dealers to prioritize value addition locally to maximize returns.

“To position Kenya as a global gemstone hub, we must strengthen local capacities and market Tsavorite as a unique Kenyan brand,” said Kituku.

He highlighted the role of the newly established Mining Police Unit and investigative arms under the Directorate of Criminal Investigations (DCI) in curbing illegal activities in the sector. “Compliance with laws and proper regulation will create a sustainable and economically beneficial mining industry,” he added.

Kituku called for stakeholder collaboration to resolve challenges and create a thriving gemstone industry. “Our long-term vision is to make Kenya a leader in gemstone production through capacity building, market access, and industry-wide partnerships,” he noted, urging the miners facing challenges to have a dialogue with him as he promised to support them.

Taita Taveta Deputy Governor Christine Kilalo lauded the Ministry of Mining for ensuring the county’s residents benefit from its mineral wealth. She emphasized the need for regular consultations between the Ministry and stakeholders to address challenges and facilitate development.

“Frequent engagements like this are crucial in understanding the challenges miners and other stakeholders face. We can find solutions that drive the county’s development together,” said Kilalo.

Kilalo also highlighted the importance of inclusivety in the gemstone center’s leadership and called on the Ministry to support miners and dealers in complying with regulations to streamline operations.

Voi Member of Parliament Abdi Chome echoed the deputy governor’s sentiments, urging the Ministry to ensure that the county’s mineral wealth benefits all residents, including those not directly involved in mining.

“I want to link mining with royalties. Even those who are not miners but live in Voi should benefit from the minerals found in the county. Therefore, we support the Ministry because the sector has to be streamlined for all of us to benefit.” said Chome.

He stressed the need for clarity on strategic minerals and urged the Ministry to educate stakeholders on their significance and benefits.

“When stakeholders understand the purpose of strategic minerals, we can ensure smooth operations and compliance with the law,” he said.

Chome called for leadership at the gemstone center to be drawn from within the county to foster trust and inclusivity. He also supported the Ministry’s efforts to streamline licensing and address delays that have hindered mining activities.

The MP noted that mining is a lifeline for many residents and urged the Ministry to create a conducive environment for miners and dealers to operate. “The mining sector has the potential to transform lives, and we must work together to ensure that everyone benefits,” the MP stressed.

During the meeting, stakeholders raised concerns about licensing delays, lack of trained gemologists, and limited market access. They called for deployment of more mining engineers and geologists to support miners and improve efficiency.

Stakeholders also urged the government to simplify licensing processes for artisanal miners and address the shortage of gem cutters to enhance local value addition.

Alice Muthama, a representative of the gemstone sector, emphasized the need for the government, particularly the State Department of Mining, to deploy skilled professionals such as mining engineers, geologists, and gemologists to work closely with miners. She said this would help build their capacity and ensure efficient and effective gemstone extraction.