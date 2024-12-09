Ministry of Public Service embraces accountability in new performance contacts

The Ministry of Public Service and Human Capital Development has pledged a transformative approach to service delivery following the signing of the FY 2024/2025 Performance Contracts.

Speaking during the signing ceremony, Cabinet Secretary Justin Muturi emphasized that the contracts are a cornerstone of accountability and a roadmap for aligning the Ministry’s programs with the Government’s Bottom-Up Economic Transformation Agenda (BETA).

The agreements were signed with the leadership of the Kenya School of Government (KSG), National Youth Service (NYS), Institute of Human Resource Management (IHRM), and the Human Resource Management Professionals Examination Board.

“These contracts are not just documents; they are commitments to excellence in service delivery and prudent resource management. We are aligning all our efforts to ensure Kenyans feel the impact of an efficient and responsive public service,” CS Muturi stated.

He stressed the need for cascading targets to every level of the Ministry to ensure inclusivity, transparency, and measurable results.

Key performance indicators include digitization of government services, fund absorption, completion of flagship projects, and initiatives like the National Tree Cover Restoration Campaign and youth empowerment programs.

The Ministry’s focus on accountability comes as the government intensifies efforts to enhance public service delivery under BETA.

CS Muturi reiterated that quarterly progress reports will be mandatory, ensuring real-time monitoring and evaluation of the contracts’ implementation.

“Kenyans expect results, not promises. Together, we will drive a results-oriented culture, breaking silos and fostering partnerships to deliver seamless and impactful services,” he said.

With this renewed commitment, the Ministry aims to set a high standard in public service delivery, making 2024/2025 a year of tangible transformation for citizens across the country.