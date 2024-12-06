Ministry leading charge in tackling mental health challenges – Public Health PS

The Principal Secretary of the State Department for Public Health and Professional Standards Mary Muthoni says mental health challenges have become a silent crisis and are a rising public health concern, significantly contributing to the global burden of disease.

Unfortunately, these challenges are often overlooked or stigmatized, greatly affecting individuals, families, and communities, she notes.

The PS cited recent statistics indicating mental health disorders are prevalent in society, with reports showing approximately 25% of the population may experience a mental health condition at some point in their lives, and about 1 in every 10 Kenyans lives with a mental disorder.

“Mental health is an essential component of our overall health and well-being. It influences many aspects of our lives, including our ability to cope with stress, relate to others, and contribute productively to our society,” she said.

While speaking at Mary Immaculate Catholic Church in Kerugoya, Kirinyaga County, during the ‘Family Unit and Mental Health’ event organized by Enterprising World Kenya, Muthoni acknowledged the organizers for providing an opportunity for people to discuss such a fundamental topic, which is often misunderstood in the community.

She noted that mental health issues in Kirinyaga County have manifested in families being torn apart by illicit liquor, which devastates lives and relationships, increases cases of gender-based violence (GBV), and leaves victims with invisible scars.

Additionally, there has been a rise in suicides and murders, often stemming from untreated mental health conditions.

“Mental health is not just a personal struggle; it is a community challenge. Depression, anxiety, substance abuse, and other conditions are no longer abstract statistics—they are lived realities in our villages, homes, and schools,” she observed.

She assured the people of Kirinyaga that the Ministry of Health recognizes mental health as a key public health priority and has implemented several interventions to promote, prevent, and supportmental health.

“The Ministry has embraced Universal Health Coverage, a key pillar under the Government’s Bottom-Up Economic Transformation Agenda. This approach aims to ensure that a larger population is covered by health insurance and emphasizes the integration of mental health into Primary Healthcare Systems, making it more accessible at the community level.”

To facilitate this integration, Community Health Promoters (CHPs) are being trained to screen for mental health conditions within their communities, ensuring individuals receive timely support and referrals to appropriate mental health services.

Moreover, she noted that the Social Health Insurance Fund (SHIF) has been designed to cover a range of mental health services, reducing the financial burden on individuals seeking care.

“By leveraging SHIF, we can ensure that financial constraints do not prevent individuals from accessing the help they need,” she said.

She acknowledged that challenges and barriers to accessing mental health services still exist, including stigma, inadequate resources, and insufficiently trained professionals. She called for collective efforts to promote awareness and create supportive environments where individuals feel safe discussing their mental health challenges without fear of judgment.

“I am confident that the discussions and insights shared today will pave the way for stronger, more supportive communities where mental health is openly discussed and effectively addressed,” noted the PS.