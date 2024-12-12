Meta apps suffer global outage

Facebook, Instagram, Messenger, WhatsApp and Threads on Wednesday all experienced issues as a result of a global outage affecting Meta’s apps.

Meta acknowledged a “technical issue” in a post on X. “We’re aware that a technical issue is impacting some users’ ability to access our apps. We’re working to get things back to normal as quickly as possible and apologize for any inconvenience,” the company wrote at 10:48 a.m. Pacific Time.

Instagram posted a similar message on X. WhatsApp also confirmed its own issues but said it was working on a solution and “starting to see a return to normal for most people,” as of 10:49 a.m. Pacific Time.

According to downtime tracking website Downdetector, the outage began around 10 a.m. Wednesday. It spiked around 10 a.m. Pacific Time to over 97,000 issue reports. Instagram, meanwhile, spiked with over 67,000 reports.

The cause of the outage is not yet known.