Families displaced by floods as heavy rains continue

Isolated cases of flooding have been reported in several areas across the country following heavy rains.

The Ministry of Interior has urged residents living in flood-prone areas, who may need to be temporarily relocated for their safety, to cooperate with the response teams on the ground.

Disaster response teams, coordinated by National Government Administration Officers, are actively monitoring the situation in various regions and supporting those affected.

In the past week, the Lake Victoria Basin and North Western regions have experienced heavy rainfall, leading to flooding. River Nyando has burst its banks, displacing families from Kamidumbi and Panadol in Ahero, Kisumu County, who are now seeking refuge along the highway.

Flood alerts have also been issued for the North Eastern, South Eastern, Coast, Central, and South Rift Valley regions, where storms are expected over the weekend but are anticipated to subside by next week.

“Evacuation is ongoing in areas such as Kapuothe, Nanga, Lower Katuoro, Wigwa, and part of Dunga in Kisumu Central Sub-county where about 200 households have been affected and approximately 100 acres of crops washed away,” the ministry said in a statement.

47 households are being hosted at Nanga Primary School and receiving humanitarian support from the State Department for Special Programmes, the Red Cross, and other agencies.

In Kisumu East Sub-county, 140 households have been affected by floods. The affected villages include Onjweru, Kanyawade, Kaloo, Kodie, Awuor Ajwang’, Kodeyo, Alara, Kowuore, Kabuong Kanyawade, Kamiendi, and parts of Kachola.

.