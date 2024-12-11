MajiMaji during rehearsals - PPMC
Mejja, Jua Cali, Madtraxx to perform on Jamuhuri day

Dubbed the ‘Legends Edition’ this year’s Jamuhuri Day celebrations line-up will pay homage to iconic Kenyan musicians who dominated the airwaves in the early 2000s.

Set to take place at the Uhuru Gardens, the stage will feature performances from celebrated Genge artists, including Mejja, Jua Cali, DNA, Mr Lenny, Madtraxx, MajiMaji, and the dynamic trio P-Unit.

These artists played a pivotal role in shaping Kenya’s urban music scene, making Genge a defining sound of its time.

In a special tribute, Habib, the brother of the late Genge star E-Sir, will take the stage to honour his sibling’s legacy. E-Sir, who died in a car accident in 2003, remains one of Kenya’s most celebrated rappers.

The lineup also includes renowned gospel artists Daddy Owen and Esther Wahome. Wahome, whose hit song “Kuna Dawa” became a household tune in 2009, will join Daddy Owen, a staple in Kenyan gospel music.

Adding to the diversity of the performances will be Redempter Mumbe, Benjamin Mwiti, the Bridal Choir, and the Yellow Wagoner Band, offering a mix of traditional and contemporary Kenyan music.

