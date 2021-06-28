MCAs file suit against Parliament, IEBC over varsity degree requirement

Members of County Assemblies (MCAs) have launched a petition of their own seeking to overturn the law requiring them to be holders of University Degrees if they are to vie for elective posts come next general elections.

The MCAs, under County Assemblies Forum (CAF), argue that the law is unconstitutional and discriminatory and that should it be allowed to stand, Kenyans will be denied an opportunity to elect leaders of their choice.

“We have sued both Houses of Parliament who enacted this particular law as well as IEBC, who is supposed to implement the law, and the AG on behalf all entities of government which might be involved in the implementation of the law,” The Forum’s chairperson Ndegwa Wahome said

Indeed, the petition has been certified as urgent and all the parties involved are expected in court early next month where further directions on the case will be issued.

This is because, so far, there are two other petitions before the court challenging the constitutionality of the requirement to have degrees.

County Assemblies Forum Secretary-General Kipkurui Chepkwony maintained that the Constitution, which is the country’s supreme law, gives everyone a right to choose whoever they want irrespective of whether they are holders of Degree certificates or not.

He insists that it was wrong for Parliament to enact a law that seeks to direct the public on who to elect to serve them.

“We want to allay fears by sitting MCAs and those interested in seeking the seats that they need to continue planning and campaigning that no one should be scared,” Chepkwony who is also the Tinderet Ward Representative said.

“We have county assemblies that have a single member with a degree and should this law take effect then we will lose up to 90 percent of MCAs,” he lamented