Mbae stopped being GDS boss July 2024, Govt clarifies

The Government Delivery Services (GDS), previously known as the Government Delivery Unit (GDU), has urged Dr. Peter Mbae to stop misleading the public about his position within the unit.GDS reiterates that Mbae, who previously led the unit, was discharged in mid-2024.

In a letter widely circulated on Monday, Mbae claimed he was resigning from the unit due to frustrations. However, the government responded by stating that Mbae ceased to be an employee when President William Ruto dissolved his first cabinet.

“Dr. Mbae cannot therefore purport to resign from a position that he does not hold,” read the statement.

“Dr. Peter Mbae ceased being an employee of the Government Delivery Services (GDS) on 11th July 2024, following the dissolution of the cabinet since his tenure at the GDS was tied to the portfolio of the then Cabinet Secretary for Public Service, Performance and Delivery Management, Hon. Moses Kuria,” the statement continued.

A letter confirming the termination of Mbae’s contract, issued by Public Service Principal Secretary Amos Gathecha, has also been presented.

“In view of the above, you are hereby notified that your appointment as the head of Government Delivery Services is hereby terminated with effect from 11th July 2024. Your salary and service gratuity will be determined on a pro-rata basis effective from 10th June 2024 and paid accordingly,” part of the letter from PS Gathecha stated.

The unit’s leadership asserts that there are no outstanding financial obligations or unresolved issues concerning Mbae’s former role within GDS, and dismissed his claims regarding unfavourable working conditions as unfounded.

“The Government Delivery Unit (GDU) has continued to effectively and efficiently carry out its mandate without any vacuum or disruption in its operations. Mr Lee Kyonze, OGW was appointed in an acting capacity as Head of Government Delivery Unit on 12th July 2024,” the statement read