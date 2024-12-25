Mau Mau veteran Agnes Muthoni passes on

Mau Mau fighter Agnes Muthoni Kinyua, alias Major Gachefu of the Heka Heka Battalion, has passed away.

She died on Christmas Eve at around 7:00 p.m. while receiving treatment at Charity Medical Center in Nyahururu.

Born in 1936, Major Gachefu was the wife of the late Elijah Kinyua, alias General Bahati, who fought alongside her in the Shamata War in Aberdare Sub-County, Nyandarua County, during the struggle against colonial rule around Mt. Kenya.

Her daughter, Nancy Kinyua, confirmed the news, revealing that her mother had been in and out of the hospital in recent times.

Reporting by Lydia Mwangi