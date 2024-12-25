County NewsNews

Mau Mau veteran Agnes Muthoni passes on

She died on Christmas Eve at around 7:00 p.m. while receiving treatment at Charity Medical Center in Nyahururu.

KBC Digital
By KBC Digital
1 Min Read
Mau Mau fighter Agnes Muthoni Kinyua, alias Major Gachefu of the Heka Heka Battalion, has passed away.

Born in 1936, Major Gachefu was the wife of the late Elijah Kinyua, alias General Bahati, who fought alongside her in the Shamata War in Aberdare Sub-County, Nyandarua County, during the struggle against colonial rule around Mt. Kenya.

Her daughter, Nancy Kinyua, confirmed the news, revealing that her mother had been in and out of the hospital in recent times.

Reporting by Lydia Mwangi

