Mateta Strikes Late as Palace deny Chelsea victory

Chelsea’s winless Premier League run has been extended to four games after Jean-Philippe Mateta struck late to salvage a 1-1 draw for Crystal Palace at Selhurst Park.

The Blues ended 2024 in disappointing fashion – losing successive matches and failing to win in three – and that problematic form has been carried over into 2025.

Cole Palmer got Chelsea off to the perfect start after 14 minutes, scoring his 13th goal in the league after some fine work from Jadon Sancho.

Chelsea pressed for further goals but Nicolas Jackson spurned three chances while Sancho, Moises Caicedo and Josh Acheampong shot wide.

Palace did not muster an effort on target until the 35th minute with Jefferson Lerma’s shot comfortably collected by goalkeeper Robert Sanchez.

Despite dominating throughout the first half, Chelsea were almost made to pay for their inability to grab a second when Eberechi Eze shot narrowly wide shortly after the restart.

That was a sign that the game would become more evenly fought with Palace starting to ask questions of a stuttering Chelsea.

The Blues still had further chances to shut out their opponents, however Jackson, Pedro Neto and Enzo Fernandez all fired wide.

Palace got the equaliser with just under 10 minutes to play when Mateta met Eze’s square ball to tap in from a couple of yards.

The Eagles are now unbeaten in three league games and sit 15th, while Chelsea stay fourth.