Matata address black tax in new single

After hinting at a new era at the beginning of the year, the music group Matata has released a new single called “Tuma Madoo.”

The thought-provoking single, which is the cover of this week’s Spotify Kenya’s New Music Friday, delves into the concept of Black Tax—the societal expectation for individuals, particularly those from marginalised communities, to financially support their extended families.

Through poignant lyrics and captivating visuals, “Tuma Madoo” sheds light on the emotional and financial struggles faced by those required to send money home despite struggling to make ends meet themselves.

The song stays true to the group’s objective of using their platform to spark dialogue on rarely discussed yet pervasive issues, blending their signature sound with storytelling that resonates deeply with their audience.

Reacting to the new single, Kenyan artist Bien congratulated them: “What a beautiful video” adding that the lyrics had resonated with him.

Speaking about the new song and video, the group said: “We wanted to shed light on the financial responsibilities of supporting family and community beyond personal obligations.

“The song reflects on the joys, challenges, and resilience involved in fulfilling these expectations, shedding light on a reality many can relate to but rarely discuss in music.”