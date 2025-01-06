Maryam Mwakitawa on top of leaderboard at JGF Invitational Tourney at Windsor

Maryam Mwakitawa maintained her position at the top of the leaderboard in the girls 15-18 years at the ongoing Junior Golf Foundation NCBA Invitational at Windsor Golf and Country Club,Nairobi.

After playing five over par 79 in round one to top the chats, Mwakitawa played five shots better, an impressive two over par 74, the best score of the day.

She was tied at the top with Audrey Gachora who also shot two over par 74.

In the overall scores, Mwakitawa is leading with a score of nine over par 153.

Audrey Gachora who played eight over par 80 in the first round, moved to the second position with a score of ten over par 154, only one stroke behind Mwakitawa.

“The course was definitely difficult, greens are running, the lines are quite tight, and I think the only difference in my game on Saturday and Sunday is that I was more cautious with how I was yesterday(Sunday), and I was more present when I was putting. I didn’t let my mind wander off or anything,” explained Mwakitawa.

Audrey Gachora who cut a hungrier and determined figure matched Mwakitawa to end the day with the same scores. She wants to go for the kill in the final round on Monday.

“Saturday was really fun, I enjoyed it even though here and there I didn’t really do well; I had a couple of doubles (bogeys), I was putting well, but in the end I didn’t mind my scores, it wasn’t good, it wasn’t bad. Today(Sunday) I fought really hard, it came out really good in my opinion and it was a good two days,” elaborated Gachora.

Shashwat Harish remains the man to beat in the boys 13-14 years category as he once again shot two under par 70 for the second round. The score has perched him at the top of the standing, leading with a score of four under par 140 going into the final round.

“The scores might be the same but if you saw me on the course, it wasn’t the same. I’d say Saturday was a two under that would have ended up as a five under or four under because I struck the ball really well. But today(Sunday) on a few shots the swing was missing, and that’s how the game is. Each day is different,” said Harish.

The tournament supported by NCBA Bank has attracted over 110 golfers drawn from from 10 countries.

The three-day tournament concludes today with players in the 15-18 years category earning merit points that will count in the World Amateur Golf Ranking,WAGR.