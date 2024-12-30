Maraga calls on Kenyans to recommit to constitutionalism

Former Chief Justice David Maraga has called on Kenyans to recommit to constitutionalism, justice, and accountability as the country ushers in 2025.

Highlighting the challenges faced throughout the year in a heartfelt New Year message, Maraga condemned the killing, maiming, and abduction of young Kenyans, labeling these acts as a “serious test to our institutions” and demanding a moral response.

Maraga decried the erosion of human dignity through recent incidents of violence and unlawful abductions, urging the immediate release of detained youth.

“This year has not been easy for many families. The killing, maiming and abduction of young Kenyans has put to serious test our institutions. It demands a moral response. If we are truly a people sworn to the sanctity of life and the dignity of every citizen, then we must stand bold in the truth of our constitution.” Said Maraga.

He urged a reset in Kenya’s economic priorities, including the creation of decent jobs and restructuring of the tax regime to ensure fairness and sustainability.

Despite the challenges, Maraga praised Kenyans for their resilience and active efforts to hold public institutions accountable.

“We have seen Kenyans lead the way in demanding accountability as enshrined in the Constitution,” he noted, calling for renewed commitment to ensuring that power is not abused.

“Fidelity to the Constitution is fundamental. It keeps us all grounded to our responsibility to build a just society. When Kenyans voted overwhelmingly for a new constitution in August 2010, they laid down a new vision for transforming the country and nation,” he added.

As the country steps into a new year, Maraga urged Kenyans to reflect on the values of governance, ethics, and accountability that were enshrined 14 years ago. He challenged leaders and citizens alike to prioritize fairness, humility, and justice in their actions.

“As we usher in the New Year, I call upon all of us to reflect on the promise we made to ourselves 14 years ago. We defined a clear path for our future. We set down the values of governance, ethics, and standards of excellence as our guiding light,” he noted.

Adding: “Let us determine that 2025 is the year that these values become an inseparable part of us. It must also be the year of accountability for those who caused so much pain to Kenyans in 2024.”

On Sunday, the Office of the Director of Public Prosecutions (ODPP) called for immediate investigations into the alleged missing persons.

“It is apparent from the reports that there have been at least five (5) such suspected cases of abduction in December 2024 alone, with the victims said to be Bill Mwangi, Peter Muteti Njeru, Bernard Kavuli, Gideon Kibet aka Kibet Bull, and his brother Ronny Kiplagat, each of whom is yet to be traced after having been picked up by unidentified people in questionable circumstances,” the DPP said.

The DPP, directed the Inspector General of Police Douglas Kanja and the Independent Policing Oversight Authority (IPOA) to expedite investigations and submit reports within three days for review and potential action.

“”I have, pursuant to Article 157 (4) of the Constitution, directed both the Inspector General of Police and the IPOA to expedite the investigations touching on reported cases of abductions and alleged forced disappearance of citizens, and forward the resultant files for perusal and action, and/or provide an update on the investigations, within three (3) days from the date hereof,” he added.