Many Kenyans unaware of underlying health conditions-MOH

It is now emerging that a larger percentage of Kenyans may be suffering from diseases they know nothing about.

Consequently, the life-threatening conditions may only become apparent when it is too late.

According to fresh statistics released by the Ministry of Health, most Kenyans are walking patients, and thus, a clarion call has been made for people to take advantage of the festivities to either visit hospitals for check ups or embrace the services of Community Health Promoters (CHPs) to know their health status.

New data from the Ministry of Health, Department of Public Health and Professional Standards paints a grim picture regarding the status of Kenyans screened so far by CHPs. Of the 22.5 million Kenyans screened for diabetes, over 260,000 were unaware that they suffer from the disease, let alone the associated health risks.

Statistics show that these individuals have now been referred for further check-ups, with CHPs closely monitoring their condition. They are also assessing whether the patients are responding to medication and adhering to their prescribed treatment.

Out of 15 million screened for hypertension, 577,000 have been referred to hospitals for specialised treatment.

PS Mary Muthoni highlights a serious issue in the country, where people are either not prioritising their health or have become too busy to address it, unaware that this could ultimately be their biggest undoing.

Speaking in Kibra, where she visited Community health promoters who were on a door-to-door assessment of families that are gathering for the festivities, PS Muthoni said the CHPs, who work closely under the supervision of the two levels of Government, will not go on holiday but will take advantage of the festivities to screen more Kenyans for common ailments, as well as register Kenyans for the social health insurance.

Additionally out of 339,000 pregnant women screened, about 132,000 were not bothered about antenatal clinic visits, putting the health and growth of the unborn child at risk.

The Ministry of Health has also committed to settling all outstanding stipend arrears for Community Health Promoters (CHPs) by December 31st, noting that the Government has availed the funds.