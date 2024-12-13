Defence CS Tuya leads tree planting initiative in Kwale

The Cabinet Secretary for Defence Soipan Tuya Friday led a team of Kenya Defence Forces personnel from Mariakani Garrison and Ministry of Defence Civilians in a tree-planting exercise at Dongo Kundu, Kwale County, where 60,000 mangrove tree seedlings, were planted.

Brigadier Douglas Mokwena, Commander of the Mariakani Garrison, participated in the exercise, which supports the government’s initiative to plant 15 billion trees by 2032. The initiative also contributes to the KDF Environmental Soldier Programme.

Also taking part in this activity was the local community led by Kinango MP Gonzi Rai, County security teams led by Deputy County Commissioner Lucy Ndemo and other partners including Kenya Forest Services, ABSA bank and Greens of Africa Foundation.

The CS noted that Mangrove trees play a vital role in the ecosystem by providing crucial breeding grounds for fish.

However, they are an endangered species, facing threats such as overharvesting by local communities, which contributes to deforestation.

She called on the community to avoid cutting down the trees for charcoal or any other purpose which she said is destructive to the environmental efforts.

She asked that the community should sustain the efforts in place by ensuring the trees grow to maturity by taking good care of them.

She committed to supporting the community in the tree planting and growing initiative and called on other partners to support the community by buying tree seedlings from them.

The planting of 60,000 seedlings is also in honour of the Kenya Navy at 60 which will be celebrated Saturday 14th December 2024.