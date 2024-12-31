Mandera County fully operationalizes Garbakole dispensary to boost healthcare

In a move toward improving healthcare access, the Mandera County Department of Health has fully operationalized Garbakole Dispensary.

The facility is expected to ease the burden of patient referrals and provide emergency treatments, particularly during nighttime when security challenges arise due to the region’s proximity to the border.

Three technical staff members have been deployed to the dispensary to deliver quality, integrated services, including immunization, nutrition services, maternal and child health (MCH) and family planning (FP) services, maternity care, health education, treatment of minor ailments, and referrals for more complex cases.

With the capacity to serve over 6,000 residents and neighbouring nomadic communities, the dispensary is set to transform healthcare access in the area.

Garbakole village also benefits from a well-established and functional community health unit, which is expected to enhance health-seeking behaviour and strengthen referral networks.

Mandera County Executive Committee (CEC) Member for Health, Mumtaz Bishar, urged residents to fully utilize the dispensary to ensure its services reach as many people as possible.

She also encouraged the community to register with the State Health Authority (SHA), with registration services now available at the dispensary.

Other health officials present during the facility’s operationalization emphasized the county government’s commitment to bringing services closer to residents, reducing defaulters for essential health services, and improving access and utilization across Mandera County.