Manchester United  earn thrilling draw at Anfield

Manchester United demonstrated the spirit that has been missing under new manager Ruben Amorim to earn a superb 2-2 draw at Premier League leaders Liverpool.

United, attempting to avoid four straight league defeats for the first time since 1979, took a shock lead when Lisandro Martinez powered a finish high past Alisson after 52 minutes.

Liverpool were level seven minutes later when Cody Gakpo scored with a superb angled drive before all United’s good work looked to be in vain.

Mohamed Salah equalled Thierry Henry’s tally of 175 Premier League goals from the penalty spot with 20 minutes left after handball was awarded against at Matthijs de Ligt following a video assistant referee intervention.

United were not to be denied, however, and Amad Diallo scored another big goal after his winner at Manchester City when he turned home Alejandro Garnacho’s cut-back.

Harry Maguire could have won the game for United with almost the final kick but he blazed Joshua Zirkzee’s bobbled pass over the bar from 12 yards.