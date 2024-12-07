Manchester City stage comeback to force draw with Crystal Palace

Manchester City twice came from behind to draw 2-2 with Crystal Palace as the champions’ underwhelming run of form continued.

City’s win over Nottingham Forest in midweek failed to herald the start of them rediscovering their form – and Palace may consider themselves unlucky not to have won this.

Oliver Glasner’s side led after just four minutes when Will Hughes picked out wing-back Daniel Munoz in tonnes of space to drive in the opening goal.

They had chances to extend their lead before Erling Haaland leaped well to head in Matheus Nunes’ cross to level.

But another defender put Palace ahead with Hughes’ corner being headed in by Maxence Lacroix.

However, City salvaged a Selhurst Park point when Bernardo Silva found Rico Lewis, who fired a fine effort into the top corner from the edge of the box.

Lewis was later sent off for two bookings, the second for a foul on Trevoh Chalobah.

City are eight points behind leaders Liverpool, having played a game more than Arne Slot’s side, while Palace are four points above the relegation zone.