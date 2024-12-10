Man jailed for 20 years for defiling 13-year-old girl

Kwale Court has sentenced a man to 20 years imprisonment for defiling a 13-year-old girl.

Athuman Hamisi was convicted and sentenced to serve 20 years of imprisonment after prosecution through Collins Orwa produced six witnesses in Court who testified against the accused.

He committed the offence on the 28th December 2022 in Kombani area in Kwale County.

Kwale Resident Magistrate Ruth Ogolla ruled that the prosecution had proved its case beyond any reasonable doubt and sentenced the accused person accordingly.