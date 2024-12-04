Malindi Turtles win the inaugural Lamu Beach Rugby tournament

Malindi Turtles Rugby emerged the winners of the inaugural edition of the Lamu Beach Rugby 7s tournament, which concluded last Monday in Lamu County.

The Malindi Turtles emerged victorious in the five-team competition after winning three games and drawing one .

They won 3-0 against the National Youth Service ,before defeating host Lamu 4-0 and Witu with the same score and ensured they maintained their unbeaten record with a barren draw against Safaricom.

The aim of this tournament was to promote sports tourism, nurture talents in Lamu County, counter violent extremism, and promote mental health among young men in Lamu County.