Malindi road rehabilitation underway to enhance tourism appeal

The County Government of Kilifi has launched the rehabilitation of key roads in Malindi town to enhance its appeal ahead of the festive season, a move aimed at bolstering the tourist resort town’s infrastructure.

On Monday, county officials handed over the sites for the rehabilitation of the BP-Alaskan and BP-Malindi Sub County Hospital roads to a contractor tasked with repairing damaged sections and improving drainage systems.

The initiative comes after numerous complaints from motorists, particularly lorry drivers, who reported frequent vehicle damage caused by the poor state of the roads at their intersections with the Malindi-Mombasa Highway.

The BP-Alaskan road, originally designed with steep depressions at its intersections with the Malindi-Mombasa Road and Malindi-Salagate road to facilitate water drainage, has suffered significant damage due to inadequate drainage infrastructure. This has made navigation challenging, particularly for truck drivers, often leading to traffic jams.

Additionally, the contractor will repair a section of the BP-Malindi Sub County Hospital Road near the Malindi Modern Bus Park, which has been severely damaged by stagnant water.

Speaking during the site handover, Acting Malindi Sub County Administrator Mr. Dadu Chome acknowledged that the issue had persisted for a long time due to budgetary constraints.

“This challenge has been here for a long time, but as a government, we have been actively looking for resources. Now that we have secured funds in our budget, we are here to ensure these roads are rehabilitated,” Mr. Chome stated.

Malindi Town Ward Member of County Assembly, Mr. Rashid Odhiambo, welcomed the initiative, describing the poor road conditions as a nightmare for motorists and passengers alike.

His sentiments were echoed by Mr. Elijah Momanyi, a representative of truck drivers, who noted that the damaged sections had caused significant wear and tear to lorries and trucks. He expressed optimism that the rehabilitation works would bring much-needed relief to road users.

The road repairs follow the recent unblocking of Malindi town’s storm drainage system, which had caused flooding early last week after unexpected heavy rains.

This rehabilitation project is expected to not only improve road safety but also boost the town’s economic activities during the peak holiday season.