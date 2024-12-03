Majok basks in BAL ticket glory, doesn’t regret playing for Thunder

Lebanese international Ater Majok struck a superb double-double when it mattered most, sinking in 17 points and topping that up with 10 rebounds as he helped Nairobi City Thunder make history, becoming the first ever Kenyan side to qualify for the Basketball Africa League (BAL).

Thunder were in superb form, edging out Uganda’s City Oilers 72-62 in a thrilling Elite 16 semi-final match at the Moi Sports Centre Gymnasium. And on home court, Thunder, who won last season’s league unbeaten, made history.

Majok, who is of South Sudan origin, was signed by the Kenyan champions just before the Elite 16 stage of the qualifiers, to aid in their bid. He proved his worth, with a superb perfomance.

Ater Majok told TelecomAsiaSport.

This is why I came here. I came here to help the organization make history for Kenyan basketball by qualifying for the BAL. We have done it and I am so proud of the effort we have put. We have been locked in straight from the first game till now where we on a crucial game, and I am glad I came here.

The six foot 10 power forward led Thunder to overcoming Kriol Stars of Cape Verde 99-86 in their final East Division BAL Elite 16 qualifier at Moi International Sports Centre Kasarani Gymnasium on Tuesday evening.

Both sides have qualified for the BAL in 2025.