Majid Al Futtaim launches Carrefour’s first retail business school in Kenya

Majid Al Futtaim, which owns the exclusive rights to operate Carrefour in Kenya has officially launched its first Retail Business School in Nairobi Wednesday.

Designed to integrate cutting-edge learning into the professional development of company colleagues, the school aims to nurture the next generation of retail leaders in Kenya.

The Retail Business School was inaugurated in the presence of Gunther Helm, Chief Executive Officer of Majid Al Futtaim Retail and Christophe Orcet, Regional Director – East Africa of Majid Al Futtaim Retail, as well as a number of government officials, business partners, and members of Majid Al Futtaim’s senior leadership team.

The school offers a dynamic and creative educational environment, providing a 360-degree learning experience for Kenyan nationals both within Carrefour and across its supply chain. Offering courses covering retail technical skills, customer experience, leadership development, and localisation programmes, the school will incorporate both theoretical and practical understanding of online and in-store operations.

This initiative aims to drive social and economic transformation through targeted professional development, ensuring customer service excellence, technical proficiency, and strong leadership within the Kenyan retail sector.

Gunther Helm, Chief Executive Officer at Majid Al Futtaim Retail, stated: “The launch of the Retail Business School in Kenya reflects Majid Al Futtaim’s unwavering commitment to investing in our people and empowering local talent. By providing world-class training and development opportunities, we are not only raising the bar for the retail industry but also contributing meaningfully to Kenya’s economic growth and prosperity for future generations.”

Helm added: “Our colleagues are at the heart of every exceptional experience we deliver to our customers. This investment underscores the critical role they play in driving our success and demonstrates our dedication to nurturing their skills and potential.”

This latest investment in Kenya demonstrates Majid Al Futtaim’s ongoing commitment to supporting the social and economic transformation objectives of Kenya’s national development plan.

The Nairobi school is set to provide 12 tailored training programmes annually, and equipping over 1,500 Carrefour Kenya colleagues with essential retail skills by 2025.