Magical Kenya opens public voting for photo contest

The Kenya Tourism Board (KTB) has launched the voting phase for the #TembeaKenyaPhotoContest, a key initiative under the Magical Kenya campaign aimed at showcasing the nation’s breathtaking beauty and promoting domestic tourism during the festive season.

The contest, which ran from November 6th to 24th, invited amateur and professional photographers to capture Kenya’s rich diversity across eight categories: Hidden Gems, Wildlife, Cultural Heritage, Landscapes, People, Adventure, Urban Vibes, and Sustainability.

The initiative aimed to inspire national pride and encourage Kenyans to explore and celebrate their country’s unique attractions.

Top entries will be featured on KTB’s official platforms, with winners receiving exciting prizes.

The grand prize winner will take home Kshs. 150,000, while the second and third-place winners will receive Kshs. 70,000 and Kshs. 30,000 respectively.

Magical Kenya announced the start of the voting period on its social media platforms, urging the public to support the talented photographers by casting their votes.

“We’ve shortlisted some incredible images submitted to the Tembea Kenya Photography Contest! It’s your chance to help them win by voting for your favorite. Let’s show our support for these talented photographers!”

This contest not only highlights Kenya’s beautiful spaces and culture but also promotes sustainable tourism by encouraging participants to spotlight eco-friendly practices.