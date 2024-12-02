Machakos will not abet corruption, says Wavinya 

Machakos Governor Wavinya Ndeti has warned her staff against engaging in corruption that tends to hinder economic growth.

Speaking in Machakos during the swearing in of the new County Executive for Health Justus Kasivu, the governor warned that stern action take action would be taken against all officers found engaging in the vice.

The Governor acknowledged Kasivu’s capability and competency in spearheading the health docket to the right direction, amid the ongoing healthcare workers strike in the county.

Wavinya said the appointment came at the right time, when she had already initiated several reforms in service delivery, aimed at ensuring best healthcare for Machakos residents.

“Provision of quality and timely healthcare service for Machakos people remains one of my top priorities,” added Wavinya.

Additionally, with the health docket being the executive’s biggest consumer of the recurrent and development expenditure and employing a third of the county’s workforce, the governor disclosed that Kasivu’s first assignment into office will be steering reforms to the highest potential.

Kasivu, who has been operating in acting capacity as health CECM was sworn in by Machakos law Court registrar after vetting and approval by the County Assembly.

Kasivu has taken over after previous holder of the office Dr. Daniel Yumbya resigned in August 2024.

This development comes as Machakos health care workers Doctors, Laboratory technicians, Clinical officers and Public health officers are still on strike, citing poor pay and delayed promotions.