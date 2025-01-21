M-Pesa agent in Murang’a fined Ksh. 40,000 for stealing Ksh. 30,000 from employer

A 23-year-old M-Pesa agent has been accused of stealing Ksh. 30,000 shillings from her employer in Murang’a County. The Kenol court imposed a fine of 40,000 shillings or a six-month jail sentence if the fine is not paid.

Faith Njoki appeared before Senior Resident Magistrate Sheila M. Nyaga and admitted to committing the offence between November and December 30, 2024, in the Zabka area of Murang’a South Sub County.

According to the prosecution, Anthony Kimani had hired Njoki at his electrical shop. In November 2024, he told the court he expanded the business to include M-Pesa services, initially providing an operating amount of 10,000 shillings.

Njoki sought additional funds from her employer to keep the business running smoothly. “He added 20,000 shillings to the initial amount of 10,000, bringing the total to 30,000 shillings,” stated the prosecutor.

In January of this year, Njoki informed Kimani that the M-Pesa service was not functioning. Kimani subsequently contacted the service administrator, who revealed that the line had been suspended due to insufficient balance. However, Njoki was unable to account for the money, as she did not have it in cash. This prompted Kimani to request Njoki’s M-Pesa statement, which revealed that she had allegedly been misappropriating funds.

As a result, Kimani reported the incident to the Kenol police station, leading to Njoki’s arrest.

During the trial, the prosecution presented the M-Pesa statement as key evidence against the accused. Njoki pleaded guilty to the charges and was convicted based on her admission, but she sought leniency from the court ahead of sentencing.

“I am an orphan, and I stole the money to seek treatment as I was suffering from depression. I am sorry,” she pleaded with the court

Senior Resident Magistrate Sheila Nyaga found her reasoning for the theft unsatisfactory and urged the offender to recognize the importance of integrity and honesty. She imposed a fine of Ksh.40,000 shillings, with a six-month prison sentence as an alternative if the fine was not paid.