LSK President Faith Odhiambo awarded ICJ Kenya Jurist of the Year

The Law Society of Kenya (LSK) President Faith Odhiambo has been awarded the prestigious ICJ Kenya, jurist of the year award, at a star studded event that was graced by Norway’s ambassador to Kenya, Somalia and Seychelles, Gunnar Andreas Holm.

The LSK President was hailed for her instrumental role in defending the rights of protesters during the nationwide anti-finance bill protests and securing the release of those arrested by providing pro-bono legal services.

She was also widely recognized for the role she played through LSK in leading the prosecution of acting inspector general of police for contempt of court orders directing the release of the Kitengela 3.

This led to the precedent setting conviction against the actingIG of police, which provides an instructive remedy against police malpractice.

In her acceptance speech, Odhiambo thanked Kenyans, ICJ Kenya and jurists for recognizing her work as she dedicated her award to Kenyans and their relentless efforts for championing for human rights and the rule of law.

ICJ Kenya Chairperson Protas Saende challenged the awardee to continue pushing the limits of the law in the pursuit of Justice.

The Norwegian ambassador meanwhile hailed Kenya’s vibrant democracy noting that freedom of expression and the civic space must protected to ensure those in power are held accountable.

The Jurist of the Year Award is an annual award that seeks to give recognition, acknowledgment and encouragement to jurists who have consistently, fearlessly and impartially promoted the rule of law and human rights in Kenya during the year.

The award has been given out on the 10th December each year since 1993 to commemorate and honor the United Nations International Human Rights Day. As an advocacy tool to motivate jurists who engage in human rights work, the Jurist of the Year Award has no equal in the country.