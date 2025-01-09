LSK call on members to give views on introduction of GM maize in Kenya

The Law Society of Kenya (LSK) has asked more than 8,000 of its members to submit their views and comments on the proposed environmental release and placing on the market of Bt maize varieties in Kenya.

LSK Chief Executive Officer Florence Muturi in a notice to the members dated 9th January 2025 said they have until 16th January 2025 to submit their views and comments.

Members of the society are expected to submit their comments to LSK through the Parliamentary affairs and legislation.

“In accordance with Article 10(2) of the constitution, members are hereby invited to submit their comments on the application for the environmental release and placing on the market of Bt maize,” said Ms. Muturi.

In November last year, the National Biosafety Authority received an application from Kenya Agricultural and Livestock Research Organization (KALRO) and the African Agricultural Technology Foundation (AATF) on the application for placement on the market of genetically modified maize (Zea mays) commonly known as Bt maize in the Kenyan market for use by farmers.

Last month, the Authority conducted public participation exercise in four counties across the County and next week will embark on analysing the comments.

Acting Director of Biosafety Research and Compliance, Josphat Muchiri said experts from the agency will analyze the views that were collected from Kenyans through public participation and filling of forms online and hard copy documents,

“We are also consulting with agencies like the Kenya Plant Health Inspectorate Service, National Environment Management Authority, the public health section and independent experts before making our final decision on Bt Maize placement in the market for use by farmers,” said Mr Muchiri.

Mr. Muchiri explained that even though Kalro is behind the research, they cannot take the maize to farmers until NBA approves it.

He assured Kenyans that there is a well-established legal, regulatory and institutional framework which provides for streamlined processes for persons dealing in GMOs and their derived products in the Country.

The series of public participation exercises by the Authority were conducted in Kakamega, Uasin Gishu, Trans Nzoia and Machakos County,

The BT Maize is expected to address the challenges of the fall armyworms and maize stem borers, which are the two major pests of maize in Kenya and the region.

“The Authority is mandated among others to promote awareness and education among the general public in matters relating to biosafety, a function that it has taken seriously through various activities across the Country,” said Mr. Muchiri.

The decision to conduct public engagements was in line with the provisions of the Biosafety Act, 2009 Section 19(4) and Regulation 12(3)(a) of the Biosafety (Environmental Release) Regulations, 2011, which requires the Authority to notify the public on receiving an application for environmental release or open field cultivation, and placing on the market of genetically modified products.

The Authority is mandated to exercise supervision and control over the development, transfer, handling and use of Genetically Modified Organisms (GMOs) to ensure the safety of human and animal health as well as the provision of an adequate level of protection to the environment.