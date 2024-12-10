Liverpool boosted by Alisson return

Liverpool goalkeeper Alisson could make his first appearance for the club in more than two months after being named in the squad for Tuesday’s Champions League game at Girona.

The 32-year-old has been out of action since picking up a hamstring injury in Liverpool’s 1-0 victory over Crystal Palace on 5 October, with Republic of Ireland international Caoimhin Kelleher playing during his absence.

Alisson has missed 11 matches because of the injury but took part in training on Monday and was included in the 19-man travelling squad to Spain.

“So happy to be back,” the Brazilian posted on social media.

Kelleher has kept five clean sheets during Alisson’s absence including shutouts against Real Madrid and Manchester City.

However, he misjudged a ball into the box against Newcastle last Wednesday that allowed Fabian Schar to score the equaliser in a 3-3 draw.

Forward Diogo Jota took part in training on Monday as he makes his return from a chest injury that has kept him out since 20 October, but he did not travel to Girona.

Liverpool have won all five of their games in the league phase of the Champions League.

