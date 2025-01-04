Limuru Country Club razed by fire, investigations underway

A fire early Saturday morning destroyed the historic Limuru Country Club clubhouse, established in 1945, causing substantial financial and cultural loss.

The incident occurred around 3:30 am, with the cause yet to be determined.

Limuru Deputy County Commissioner Charles Mukele confirmed that investigations into the fire, which marks the third such incident in the Limuru and Kikuyu sub-counties this year, have been launched.

The club’s Chairman, John Kieru, issued a memo expressing relief that no injuries were reported.

“We are grateful that no staff, members, or guests were present during the incident,” he stated.

The fire destroyed not only the physical premises but also irreplaceable trophies and memorabilia that were integral to the club’s rich history.

Fire marshals responded promptly to the scene, working to contain the blaze and salvage what they could from the ruins.

Safety assessments and investigations are ongoing, with the club temporarily closed as a precaution.

“This closure prioritizes safety and allows for necessary evaluations. We will provide updates on the investigation’s progress and the timeline for reopening as soon as possible,” Kieru added.

Limuru MP John Kiragu, who visited the site, lamented the devastating impact on the community, noting that thousands rely on the club for their livelihoods, either directly or indirectly.