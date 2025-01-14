Licenses of several pharmaceutical practitioners suspended for misconduct

The licenses of several pharmaceutical practitioners have been suspended and revoked following investigations into complaints lodged with the Enquiries and Disciplinary Committee (EDC), chaired by Dr. Richard Muthoka.

One of the prominent establishments affected is Malibu Pharmacy which authorized the delivery of medication by a rider with an external label bearing a complainant’s full name, phone number, house name, and diagnosis.

Additionally, the package contained an insurance form with wrong diagnosis and improperly coded, exposing the patient’s sensitive information.

“Upon hearing the complaint, the committee concluded that this was a breach of professional conduct and recommended the suspension of Dr. Nancy Wangu Kaguri’s license, the superintendent of the pharmacy, for six months” PPB said in a statement.

Another case involved a pharmaceutical technologist, Lovi Lovince Manono, who was found to have engaged in fraudulent activities by entering into an agreement with a non-professional in order to set up a pharmacy using his credentials and later transferring control to the unqualified person.

The committee determined that Manono’s actions amounted to professional misconduct, leading to the revocation of his license and a five-year suspension from pharmacy practice.

In a separate complaint, Dr. Charles Mukabi Waweru, a pharmacist, failed to properly close a pharmacy in Matasia, Kajiado County, by not notifying the Board of the closure and leaving the premises open without a registered pharmacist or pharmaceutical technologist.

“The committee found that this put public health at risk and recommended a suspension of Dr. Waweru’s license for three months” the board said.

In another case, Emmanuel Odhiambo Gwassi was found to have operated a pharmacy in an unregistered premise and allowed it to function without a registered pharmacist or pharmaceutical technologist.

“The committee deemed this conduct as highly irresponsible, leading to the revocation of Gwassi’s pharmaceutical representative license for five years”.

The committee issued an admonishment letter to Caroline Wachera, a pharmaceutical technologist, who was accused of failing to properly close a pharmacy by not notifying the Board.

However, it was found that Wachera had relinquished her business partnership and made efforts to comply with regulations, resulting in the committee pardoning her.

“The Pharmacy and Poisons Board reiterates its commitment to maintaining the highest standards in the pharmaceutical profession to ensure public safety and upholding the integrity of the profession” said Siyoi.