LG set to showcase new indoor gardening appliance at CES 2025

Fans of LG products are set to witness the launch of an exciting new indoor gardening appliance, which allows users to cultivate crops-including vegetables-in indoor spaces with minimal engagement. The unveiling will take place at CES 2025, which takes place in Las Vegas, Nevada, from January 7-10.

The new indoor gardening appliance will, especially, find interest in urban areas, like Nairobi, where living spaces are majorly confined to apartments and other high-rise buildings, which may not allow for outdoor cultivation.

This latest personal horticultural solution combines an advanced system that encourages fast, healthy plant growth with a modern floor-standing lamp design that is effortlessly stylish in any setting. The appliance is ideal for gardening novices as well as urbanites that enjoy bringing nature into their homes.

Slender and upright with a circular “lampshade” and base, the distinctive appliance stands out as an elegant interior decoration object and a practical tool for producing fresh home-grown greens. The latest model also offers more growing space compared to the company’s previous indoor gardening appliances, enabling users to nurture a wider variety of plants, including taller species.

Meanwhile, its adaptable growing space and height-adjustable LED growing lights provide considerable flexibility and ideal conditions for raising a range of different leafy greens, herbs, flowers and fruits. It further supports continuous growing cycles, with its large, 1.5-gallon-capacity water tank delivering more hydration between refills.

The appliance boasts two types of functional and aesthetically-pleasing lighting: downward-facing lights with five intensity levels to support optimal plant growth during the day, and upward-facing mood lighting to create a cozy, calming ambiance in the evening. This dual lighting design elevates the value and utility of LG’s latest gardening appliance while also highlighting the company’s unique ability to develop versatile “hybrid” solutions that deliver the benefits of multiple products.

With a 20-plant, four-seed kit capacity, the new LG indoor gardening appliance automatically dispenses the right amount of water and nutrients for the number and variety of plants being grown.2 This advanced system ensures consistent care, even when users are away for extended periods. In addition, compatibility with the LG ThinQ™ app allows users to manage cultivation schedules, adjust lighting settings and monitor plant growth from any location.

Along with the “floor-standing lamp” model, LG will reveal a new indoor gardening appliance featuring a nature-inspired side-table design at CES 2025. This compact, multifunctional model provides an easy, enjoyable home gardening experience and demonstrates LG’s continuing commitment to providing compelling choices for various tastes and lifestyles.

“Our new indoor gardening appliances present a fresh way for customers to create their own personal green spaces, have fun growing their own plants, and infuse their homes with an inspired touch of modern style,” said Lyu Jae-cheol, president of the LG Home Appliance Solution Company.

“We will continue to deliver innovative indoor solutions that allow anyone to experience the joy of gardening, regardless of where they live.”