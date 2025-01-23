“Let’s make agriculture sustainable, lucrative,” Kagwe urges ministry officials

Agriculture and Livestock Cabinet Secretary Mutahi Kagwe has reiterated the importance of prioritizing agricultural strategies that enhance profitability for farmers.

During a familiarization tour of the Ministry on Thursday, the CS stated that he will take a leading role in ensuring that President William Ruto’s administration effectively achieves its agricultural agenda under the Bottom-Up Economic Transformation Agenda (BETA), supported by several strategic actions and initiatives.

Kagwe, who was welcomed at the Ministry’s Headquarters at Kilimo House by the Principal Secretary of the State Department for Agriculture Dr. Paul Ronoh and his Livestock Development counterpart, Jonathan Mueke, particularly underscored the need for innovative approaches to make agriculture a sustainable and lucrative venture.

“He emphasized the need for collective efforts and an “all hands on deck” approach to drive the Ministry’s objectives and ensure a swift realization of the government’s agenda in making agriculture profitable again,” said the Ministry in a post on X following the tour.

During his vetting for the position of CS Agriculture by MPs, Kagwe pledged to implement strategies aimed at enhancing agricultural productivity and profitability, which he identified as vital for the livelihoods of many Kenyans who depend on agriculture for their income.

As a priority agenda, Kagwe committed to transforming agriculture from its current perception as a “boring” venture into an exciting and engaging field that can attract more Kenyans, particularly the youth, back to farming.

He stated that profitability is a significant incentive for young people to engage in agriculture, and told lawmakers that incorporating technology and innovative practices is essential to achieving this goal, saying, “Agriculture has to be made cool for the youth to embrace it.”

Kagwe succeeded Dr. Andrew Karanja, who has been appointed as Kenya’s Ambassador to Brazil. His nomination, along with those of William Kabogo (ICT) and Lee Kinyanjui (Trade), was approved by the National Assembly on January 16, 2025.