AgricultureCounty NewsLocal Business

“Let’s make agriculture sustainable, lucrative,” Kagwe urges ministry officials

CS stresses the need of collective efforts and an "all hands on deck" approach to accomplish the Ministry's objectives.

Eric Biegon
Eric Biegon
2 Min Read
Agriculture and Livestock Cabinet Secretary Mutahi Kagwe (Center) met with Dr. Paul Ronoh (Left), Principal Secretary of the State Department for Agriculture, and Jonathan Mueke (Right), his counterpart in Livestock Development, at Kilimo House on Thursday, January 23, 2025. Photo/Courtesy
Highlights
  • The Minister says he will take a leading role in ensuring that President William Ruto's administration effectively achieves its agricultural agenda under the Bottom-Up Economic Transformation Agenda (BETA), supported by several strategic actions and initiatives.

Agriculture and Livestock Cabinet Secretary Mutahi Kagwe has reiterated the importance of prioritizing agricultural strategies that enhance profitability for farmers.

During a familiarization tour of the Ministry on Thursday, the CS stated that he will take a leading role in ensuring that President William Ruto’s administration effectively achieves its agricultural agenda under the Bottom-Up Economic Transformation Agenda (BETA), supported by several strategic actions and initiatives.

Kagwe, who was welcomed at the Ministry’s Headquarters at Kilimo House by the Principal Secretary of the State Department for Agriculture Dr. Paul Ronoh and his Livestock Development counterpart, Jonathan Mueke, particularly underscored the need for innovative approaches to make agriculture a sustainable and lucrative venture.

“He emphasized the need for collective efforts and an “all hands on deck” approach to drive the Ministry’s objectives and ensure a swift realization of the government’s agenda in making agriculture profitable again,” said the Ministry in a post on X following the tour.

During his vetting for the position of CS Agriculture by MPs, Kagwe pledged to implement strategies aimed at enhancing agricultural productivity and profitability, which he identified as vital for the livelihoods of many Kenyans who depend on agriculture for their income.

As a priority agenda, Kagwe committed to transforming agriculture from its current perception as a “boring” venture into an exciting and engaging field that can attract more Kenyans, particularly the youth, back to farming.

You Might Also Like

Maandamano: Governor Mutula Jnr urges IPOA to probe shooting of boy
It’s too early to judge President Ruto – Sakaja
NCBA, CFAO Motors strike vehicle financing deal
Waiguru rallies Kenyans to support election of more women in 2027 as G7 launch moves to counties 

He stated that profitability is a significant incentive for young people to engage in agriculture, and told lawmakers that incorporating technology and innovative practices is essential to achieving this goal, saying, “Agriculture has to be made cool for the youth to embrace it.”

Kagwe succeeded Dr. Andrew Karanja, who has been appointed as Kenya’s Ambassador to Brazil. His nomination, along with those of William Kabogo (ICT) and Lee Kinyanjui (Trade), was approved by the National Assembly on January 16, 2025.

Share This Article
Previous Article Busia traders laud construction of market in food rich region
Next Article Police officers assigned to me withdrawn – CJ Koome