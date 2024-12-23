Leaders welcome inclusion of opposition figures in Govt

A section of political leaders from Embu County have welcomed the recent Cabinet reshuffle that saw inclusion of retired President Uhuru Kenyatta’s allies in Government.

They said the changes reflect President William Ruto’s desire to form an all-inclusive government to accelerate and expedite implementation of key programmes to address challenges facing Kenyans.

Senator Alexander Mundigi said he was confident that the broad-based government approach will enable the country to move on as well as transform the economy.

Senator Mundigi said the latest nominees had a proven track record of performance and their input will inject the much needed impetus to propel the country forward.

Despite the ouster of former Deputy President Rigathi Gachagua, Mundigi called on Mt. Kenya people to support the President as he had demonstrated through the recent nominations that he means well for the region.

“Prof. Kithure Kindiki who replaced Gachagua, is our son and we have again reaped big through the recent cabinet nominations, ” he stated, adding the region had every reason to rally behind the President.

He said it was now time for leaders and locals in the region to end political wrangles and focus on the bigger picture of building the county and transforming lives.

Mbeti South Ward MCA, Murithi Kiura, said the government changes will go a long way to assuage the region that has become hostile to the President and his allies following the ouster of Gachagua.

Kiura, who was elected on a Jubilee Party ticket, said inclusion of more opposition figures especially from the region will help quell the animosity and stabilize the country.