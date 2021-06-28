Lawyer Charles Kanjama struck off BBI appeal case

Lawyer Charles Kanjama has been struck off the BBI appeal case ahead of its commencement Tuesday.

On Monday, a three-judge bench of the Court of Appeal consisting of Daniel Musinga, Hannah Okwengu and Roselyne Nambuye ruled that Kanjama’s bid was not properly before the court, denying him the chance.

Owing to the rejection of Kanjama’s enjoinment bid by the High Court on March 17 during a hearing of the consolidated petitions challenging BBI, Attorney General Kihara Kariuki led the team of appellants opposed to being included as interested party.

Kanjama was however, given up to Wednesday this week to properly file an appeal relating to his notice of appeal anchored on the failure by the High court to give reasons for declining his application.

This even as the Court of Appeal is set to begin hearing the BBI appeal case Tuesday.

Also read https://kbc.co.ke/seven-judges-to-hear-bbi-appeal-from-june-29/