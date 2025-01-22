Lawmaker urges Kenyans to oppose abolition of CDF

A Member of Parliament is calling on Kenyans to support legislators in their quest to protect the National Government Constituencies Development Fund (NG-CDF), which has since been declared unconstitutional by the court.

Gem MP Elisha Odhiambo says that the onslaught on the NG-CDF can be diffused through pressure from Kenyans who have, in one way or another, benefited from the fund, either directly or indirectly.

Speaking at the Gem, Wagai Sub County headquarters during the disbursement of CDF bursaries amounting to Ksh.31 million for secondary school students, he said the MPs will soon meet to work on legislation that will ensure the fund conforms with constitutional requirements.

“Looking at what the CDF has been doing, it is something that we can never terminate,” said Odhiambo, who was flanked by, among others, Gem Yala Deputy County Commissioner Evans Otieno and former Gem MP Joe Donde.

The legislator also called on the Council of Governors to engage the Controller of Budget regarding the impasse over the county governments’ bursary funds.

“I think the governors are missing a point. There is the Council of Governors that is supposed to have quarterly meetings with the Controller of Budget to negotiate and secure funding for bursaries,” he said, adding that dialogue on the matter should be encouraged.

meanwhile, the MP accused the Orange Democratic Movement (ODM) Secretary General, Edwin Sifuna, of lacking honesty in his criticism of the government.

The MP stated that the Nairobi Senator’s criticism of the broad-based government was aimed at attracting the attention of those in power for his own benefit.