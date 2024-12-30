SportsVolleyBall

Late Volleyball Star Janet Wanja to be buried Friday

By Bernard Okumu
Team Kenya trainer Janet Wanja gives instructions during the women's preliminary round volleyball match between Poland and Kenya during the Paris 2024 Olympic Games at the South Paris Arena 1 in Paris on July 31, 2024. Photo/ Kelly Ayodi/ Team Kenya

 

The late Kenya volleyball queen Janet Wanja willl be laid to rest this Friday at the  Lang’ata Cemetery in Nairobi.

According to the Kenya Volleyball Federation, the burial service will take place at Lang’ata High School.

A memorial service in her honor is scheduled for the 2nd of January at the Kasarani Indoor Gymnasium.

Wanja, who succumbed to stage four gallbladder cancer, had an illustrious career as a setter for the national women’s volleyball team, representing Kenya at major events, including the Athens Olympic Games.

In her most recent role, the former KCB and Kenya Pipeline player served as a trainer of the Malkia Strikers and accompanied them to the 2024 Olympic Games in Paris, France.

