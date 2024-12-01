Lamu showcases its timeless charm in cultural festival

The recently concluded Lamu Cultural Festival once again showcased the allure of Lamu, a UNESCO World Heritage Site renowned for its pristine Swahili culture and history.

The annual festival celebrates Lamu’s deep-rooted traditions, attracting visitors to the island’s serene environment with added attractions such as dhow races on the Indian Ocean and donkey races on the cobblestone streets.

The 2024 edition also included a stunning art exhibition reflecting Swahili aesthetics.

Guests immersed themselves in music, dance, Swahili cuisine, and authentic cultural artifacts, fostering meaningful interactions with the local community.

Dating back to the 14th century, Lamu Old Town is Kenya’s oldest continually inhabited town, showcasing a beautiful blend of Arabic, Indian, and Swahili architecture.

The town was a pivotal centre in the coastal trade routes, attracting merchants from Arabia, Persia, and India.

The island also houses landmarks like the Lamu Fort, built in the early 19th century by the Sultan of Pate, and the Riyadha Mosque.

Lamu is also celebrated for its laid-back coastal lifestyle and natural beauty with unspoiled beaches, tranquil waters, and lush mangroves providing a picturesque backdrop for visitors.

As the year draws to a close and the tourism season picks up, Lamu anticipates a surge in visitors.

Speaking at the festival, Hon. Rebecca Miano, Cabinet Secretary for Tourism, reaffirmed the government’s commitment to achieving its target of 5 million annual visitors by fostering collaborations with local counties.