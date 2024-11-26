Lamu residents seek to be enjoined in 1000-acre land dispute

Over 2000 residents of Manda Island in Lamu County have filed a certificate of urgency at Millimani Law Courts seeking to be enjoined in a 1000 acres of land in Manda lamu which is under dispute.

The aggrieved who are mostly fishermen and residents traveled to Nairobi’s Milimani Law Courts seeking to be enjoined in the case filed by businessman Alex Njage as interested parties.

In Court papers through their Counsels Danstan Omari and Matina Swiga, they claim they are the rightful owners and want the court to set aside orders favoring businessman Alex Githinji.

Court documents show the residents have accused Goodson Nine Limited and Goodson Fifty three Limited of colluding to unlawfully take over their land.

The residents, through city lawyer Danstan Omari further said in the application, they are praying to be enjoined in the pending application and also want the ex parte orders set aside.

However, the businessman Githinji has insisted that he did due diligence in purchasing the land from Abdilah Farah Haji.

They further urged the court to order the cases filed at Milimani’s High Court be transferred to Malindi High Court which falls within their locality.

The court is set to determine whether to enjoin the residents and review the orders issued in favour of Githinji.