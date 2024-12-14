Laikipia leaders call for de-gazettement of Mukogodo forest

Government has been urged to degazette over 30,000 hectares of the indigenous Mukogodo forest reserve in Laikipia County to a community forest to facilitate conservation.

Leaders led by Laikipia governor Joshua Irungu and Tourism Principal Secretary Silvia Museiya while speaking in Kurikuri comprehensive school in Laikipia North on Friday during a tree planting exercise said, that Mukogondo forest if de-converted into a community forest would be well protected.

“Decades ago, this forest was well conserved because it was in the hands of the community and one of the best dry forests. However, we are not saying it’s not well conserved but it can be best managed by residents and therefore we call for its de-gazettement back to the community,” said Irungu.

The forest has in the past been an escape route for cattle rustlers after they commit heinous crimes in the community and leaders pointed out the locals had knowledge of the vast dry forest hence it would be easy for them to conserve and boost its biodiversity including reduction of human wildlife conflict which has been exacerbated by limited resources in the pastoral area.

Additionally, the leaders while rallying for the de-gazettement, further pointed out that the forest which was converted into a forest reserve in 1932 and inhabited by Yiaku, a minority group in Laikipia, would be a major boost to them even as they seek for their recognition as a tribe in Kenya.

The leaders at the same time urged the inclusion of other minority groups including women and persons with disabilities on the available opportunities in the Mukogodo upon the conversion into community forest aimed at empowering them economically.

At the same, the Head of Public Service Felix Koskei who was chief guest said that the government would review the status of the forest before handing it over to the community.

Koskei further directed the administrative unit in the county led by County Commissioner Onesmus Kyatha to prepare a comprehensive report aimed at identifying gaps which arose when the expansive Mukogodo forest was handed over to Kenya Forest Service (KFS).

“I will need a comprehensive report on the status about this forest so that I can review the gaps when it was managed by the community and now it’s under the KFS, this will enable us make sound decisions and if it was better conserved by the community, it will be reverted back to them,” said the Head of Public Service.

He said that the government was committed to involving the people in conservation of the forests.

“We have to protect the forest by involving the community in all ways possible and by adhering to the law on our forest conservation,” said Koskei.

Koskei assured that the government would eradicate perennial banditry menace in Mukogodo forest and restore peace in the pastoral areas.

“This was a peaceful forest in the past and could benefit all people around here but it has turned to be a forest of crime, deaths, and hideout of stolen cattle. I will involve security organs so that bandits could be flushed out and residents to live calmly,” assured Koskei.

He was accompanied by Laikipia North Member of Parliament Sarah Korere, Principal Secretary in charge of Energy Alex Wachira and his counterpart for Agriculture Jonathan Mueke and Chairperson for Gender and Equality Commission Ms. Rehema Jaldesa among others.

Meanwhile, the forest is currently under KFS, the local community uses in bee keeping, grazing and gathering of medicinal shrubs.